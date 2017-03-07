Something is turning five. It’s not a someone but for most people, Google Play is like a friend–your best friend that knows you and does everything to cheer you up. It’s like that friend that entertains you when you’re bored or lonely. True enough, Google Play has offered us millions of games to play, apps to use, movies and TV shows to watch, books to read, and songs to listen to. There is always something new from the Google Play Store you can download and the past five years have been a delightful experience for most of the Android community. Google Play is considered a big success because mobile consumers have a wide array of multimedia content choices from all over the world. We can enjoy any content right from our phones, laptops, computers, or even TVs now. Since opening the Google Play last March 6, 2012, the service has reached over a billion active users. That’s from all over the world, from 190 countries, and from people who are accessing millions of content from songs to movies to books, apps, and games. We don’t have data of how many developers and creators are putting their creations on Google Play but it’s safe to assume tens to hundreds of thousands already.

In the past year, Chromebook has received Google Play support. Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatch can also now access the Play Store so you can use the download directly and then use them as standalone apps. There’s also the Daydream as a new virtual reality platform which we’re guessing will soon be found on Google Play .

Google has recently listed the Top 5 most popular content of all time since Google Play was launched five years ago. Listed below are the top five from different categories: apps, books, games, songs, albums, and films in the US only.

GOOGLE PLAY’S TOP 5 LISTS in the U.S.

TOP 5 INSTALLED APPS

• Facebook

• Facebook Messenger

• Pandora Radio

• Instagram

• Snapchat

TOP 5 SELLING BOOKS

• Fifty Shades of Grey, by E L James

• The Hunger Games trilogy, by Suzanne Collins

• A Game of Thrones, by George RR Martin

• The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green

• Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn

TOP 5 INSTALLED GAMES

• Candy Crush Saga

• Subway Surfers

• Temple Run 2

• Despicable Me

• Clash of Clans

TOP 5 SELLING SONGS

• Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud

• Lorde – Royals

• Taylor Swift – Blank Space

• Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

• Pharrell Williams – Happy

TOP 5 SELLING ALBUMS

• Adele – 25

• Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe)

• Taylor Swift – 1989

• Drake – If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late

• Kendrick Lamar – To Pimp A Butterfly

TOP 5 SELLING MOVIES

• The Interview

• Frozen

• Deadpool

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens

• Guardians of the Galaxy

SOURCE: Google (The Keyword)

