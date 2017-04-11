Ever since Google introduced carrier billing to the Google Play Store, more people have been able to buy apps and also in-app purchases since they don’t need a credit card and just charge it to their carrier. Now five more countries will be able to experience this as well, namely Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Slovenia, and Vietnam. Additionally, Google has added some new carriers in the US (Boost) and Indonesia (Vodafone) so that even more people will be able to charge their store purchases to their bills.

Direct carrier billing is pretty important for markets that only have credit card as a payment option. Instead of using that or in some cases, a Google Play gift card, you can buy the app or in-app purchase right then and there and just defer payment. The charges will be added to your bill and you pay for it together with your monthly carrier payments.

For Boost Mobile users in the US, you will now be able to use carrier billing for your purchases and so will Vodafone users in Indonesia. But for the five aforementioned countries, it will be the first time that they will be able to do so. Expect mark-up fees for some of the charges, but it will still be worth it if you don’t have any other payment options anyway.

Hopefully more countries will be added to this list to empower more people to get the apps that they want or need. And for those that already have carrier billing, hopefully they add more networks to the list as well.

VIA: Android Police