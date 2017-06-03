Expectations were pretty high about the first major movie about a female superhero in recent years and based on the Internet’s reaction so far, those have been met and maybe even exceeded. And while the effects are mostly amazing and the story compelling, at the heart of the movie is a challenge to women young and old to be as wonderful as the heroine in whatever way they can. Google Play and Made With Code, Google’s project to develop next generation female leaders in the tech industry have teamed up for tie-in projects to inspire young females.

DC Legends, a popular online game featuring a whole bunch of characters in the DC Universe, now has a movie tie-in that comes with the latest update. This includes exclusive movie content, two major new game modes, and also special in-game events that hype on the movie and the character herself, who is actually one of the strongest in the game. There are actually just a small percentage of female video characters so hopefully the industry will be more open to this with the expected success of this movie.

Made With Code is also releasing a new interactive coding project for young women who wish to add coding to their “superpower toolkit”. Teen girls who are interested will be invited to code three scenes from the Wonder Woman film where they will be able to help the heroine reach her goals and defeat the enemies. This is something that they hope will encourage young girls to get into game development as only 22% in that industry are female.

They are also inviting 100 teen girls from LA to an advance screening of the movie and play DC Legends at the event as well. More importantly they will be brought on to finish the coding project.

