In less than a month, Google will launch the next-gen Pixel phones. There will still be two devices to be introduced—the Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL 2. The Pixel 2 will be manufactured by HTC as sighted on an FCC listing. We were shown the specs and features already but we don’t have much information about the bigger variant.

That will all change as the Pixel XL 2 has just reached the FCC. The listing tells us that LG will be manufacturing the phone with model number G011C. We just saw a long list of LTE and network bands that will be supported. As expected, the major carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are included. T-Mobile has 600MHz spectrum which is band 71 but unfortunately, it’s not there.

As for the exact date when Google will launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, it’s possibly happening on October 4 based on a billboard up in Boston. An ad shows the Google logo and the date under the “Ask more of your phone” tagline.

The image of a billboard can be fake but it’s not. We don’t doubt the October 4 launch but we’re curious why it’s the same as last year’s unveiling. Let’s just wait and see.

