Second generation Google Pixel Buds have made quite a buzz in the true wireless earbuds market as a value offering. The buds however don’t come with any water protection which is a problem of sorts. That has prompted “Made for Google” accessory program partner Catalyst to design a waterproof case to keep the buds safe from elements. This accessory is IP67 rated for one meter in the pool and also MIL-STD 810G certified for drop protection from 1.2 meters.

The Catalyst case is wireless charging compatible and also has a USB-C port at the bottom for charging. This sturdy case made from soft silicone material comes with a carabiner to hook it onto your backpack or maybe your pair of jeans. It also protects the buds case from taking the brunt of a downpour as the water runs down away from the flaps.

According to Catalyst CEO June Lai, “Our cases have proven to be a top choice for customers when it comes to protecting their devices, providing unmatched style, convenience and the only waterproof solution.”

Catalyst Waterproof case for Google Pixel Buds 2 has a raised lip to prevent any drops from seeping in. When you have to take them out, just fold the upper portion away. Also the accessory can be easily disinfected with a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol solution for hygiene. The case comes in just one color for now – Stealth Black. Since it is priced at just $30, the case is a steal for your Pixel Buds’ protection.