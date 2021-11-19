Google is offering a special promo for the Pixel 5a 5G and the Pixel 6. We recommend you get either the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro but the Pixel 5a is still a good choice if you don’t want to spend much. The tech giant is offering the Pixel 5a 5G with a $50 discount. You can get it either unlocked or unlocked from Google Fi. Instead $449, you can avail of the phone for only $399 or only $16.63 per month for two years with the 0% APR Google Store Financing.

If you buy the Pixel 5a with 5G, Google will cover three months of Google Fi. It includes three months of unlimited calls and texts with a value of up to $210. No need to change your mobile number or service provider.

As for the new Google Pixel 6, the 128GB (Unlocked) Stormy Black version is offered $499 from the usual $599. You save $100 if you buy from Best Buy. The 256GB is $599 instead of $699.

The offer even includes three free months of YouTube Premium. You have to make sure though you get the phone with activation at Best Buy on the same day.

Moving to a different website, Target also lists the Google Pixel 6 5G Unlocked (128GB) for $549.00. The offer will end this Saturday, November 20. But of course, you have to check if there is still stock. As of this writing, the page says product is out of stock.

To recap, the Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch Smooth Display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Google Tensor processor and an all-day battery with fast charging. It features Titan M2 security, Fingerprint Unlock, and wide and ultrawide lenses. The device can help translate up to 55 languages.