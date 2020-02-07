A few weeks ago, we mentioned the Pixel 4a series is now in the works. New fishy code was discovered which led many people to believe a new phone is coming. Google usually uses fish as code and this year is no different. The Google Pixel 4a is believed to be the ‘Sunfish’ and it would run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The Sunfish is joined by the Redfin and Bramble. The Redfin could be the XL variant but we’re not sure about Bramble. We just know that smartphones will be part of the Pixel 2020 mid-range series.

The Google Pixel 4a as the ‘sunfish’ is believable. The latest discovery is just a confirmation of what was reported before and what was sighted at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

One of the Pixel 4a models may have 5G connectivity with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The lower-specced variant will only run on Snapdragon 730. Another source shared that the Pixel 4a may come with a 5.7- or 5.8-inch screen with punch-hole, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, single rear camera, and a rear fingerprint reader. There may still be two variants but we’re more interested in the possibility of a 5G version.

We have no information on how the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are performing in the market. We just know the Pixel 3a was a success being a mid-range offering.

The Pixel 4a may sell in the future mainly because of the price and accessibility and not because of the major specs and features. The Google I/O 2020 is about three months from now. We have plenty of time to speculate and gather information.