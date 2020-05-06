When last year Google launched its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones, the colors they came in were the Oh So Orange, Clearly White, and Just Black. But was Google experimenting with another color option too? A matte gray finish maybe, which could not make it to the final lineup then but is in works and could be released soon? If the latest leaked images are believed – a gray-colored Pixel 4XL is on its way.

A Twitter user has spotted the prototype Google Pixel 4 XL on the Chinese shopping website Taobao. The phone has a back panel that’s slightly lighter than the Just Black color while retaining the same black volume rocker. If you notice the power button is a bit darker than the white one used in the model. On the website the phone is listed for 2699 Yuan which is around $380, making it much cheaper than the one sold in the US for around $600.

It is easy to argue that the seller may have changed the back cover of the phone with a third-party cover. It seems unlikely since previous teardowns have revealed that it is pretty difficult to remove the back cover without sustaining any kind of visible damage to the Pixel 4 XL. Also, the pictures do not suggest any kind of damage on the phone’s rear, which is again suggestive that this is a color variant and not a hoax pulled off by changing to cover or something.

XDA Developers has further investigated and confirmed that the IMEI number on the device is legit. Visually one can identify the code name “C2” which points towards network carrier Verizon. At the bottom of the phone, one can see the text “this device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada, nor has it been tested for compliance with EU regulations. This device may not be sold or leased. For internal testing and development only. Markings and packaging are not final.”

This points out that the device is not intended for sale in the western markets and only exists because it was given to a tester for performing pre-release checks and tests. Also, there is a sticker on the front side which says “do not remove unless authorized by hwpasafety.” This one, however, covers the face unlock dot projector, face IR camera, and the flood illuminator.

Since the pre-release model of Pixel 4 XL was leaked several times out of China, this phone could be from that time. Now that it is being sold on a website is a kind of surprising though. Any which way, it is refreshing to see this different color version of the Pixel 4 XL out there. Though it is highly unlikely that you’ll see this color variant in the markets.