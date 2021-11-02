Now that the evolutionary Pixel 6 series has landed, it’s fitting Google reconsiders the prospect of some of the older devices. This is evident from the new Android security patch, which arrives with bug fixes for the Pixel 6 series but has no mention of the Pixel 3; end-of-life for updates on Google Pixel 3 it means. After three years of software updates for the Pixel 3, it is curtains as far as updates for the device are concerned.

Pixel 3, launched back in October 2018, has been on Google’s list of devices for software updates through the span of three years. In fact only last month the device was updated with the October security patch that has now eventually become the last that the phone will receive.

Interestingly, the phone has been through three years of regular updates and has received the big Android 12 update as well. But no November patch means the Pixel 3 owners should not be expecting any more updates for the phone, in spite of Pixel users’ long-standing demand for extended support.

Google Pixel 3 specs may not be stellar presently, but back in the day, the phone had top-of-the-line features. It came with Snapdragon 845 paired with 4GB of RAM. The device rolled out with a Full HD+ display while its XL variant touted a QHD+ panel.

The phone had some niggles in terms of battery and entertainment, but none to deem the phone obsolete, as Google has, after disabling updates for the phone. Google has been trying to match Apple in terms of hardware and software integration but where it lacks its rigidness in extending its support timelines.