The latest Pixel phones have finally arrived. After months of being on the rumor mill, the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a are here. The duo has been revealed as new mid-rangers. By mid-range, it means not premium flagship. The Pixel 3 has a 5.6-inch screen while the Pixel 3a XL comes with a slightly bigger 6-inch display. The two are improved versions but more affordable. We’re assuming the issues experienced on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have been fixed already.

The Pixel 3a runs on Android 9.0 Pie. Like all other Pixel phones, the 3a will receive security upgrades for three years. The standard Google features are also available like Google Camera, Google Lens, and Google Assistant.

Pixel 3a’s camera setup is almost similar to the Pixel 3 with some improvements— 12.2 MP, f/1.8 aperture, 28mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, and OIS. Unlike the Pixel 3’s dual selfie shooters, the Pixel 3a comes with a single front-facing 8MP camera with f/2 aperture, 84-degree field of view, and 1.2μm pixels. This one though doesn’t offer a Group Selfie Cam.

Google decided on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM, Titan M security module. Other features include a 5.6-inch 18:9 OLED screen with 2220 x 1080 resolution, 3000mAh/3700mAh battery (XL), USB-C, squeeze-friendly edges, and a rear fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 3a price is $399 (£399 SIM-free in the UK) while the Pixel 3a XL is $479 (£469) . Color options include white, black, and purple. As with other Pixel offers, the Pixel 3a line also includes free Google Photos storage. The phones will be ready for purchase on Currys PC World and iD Mobile.

Pixel 3a won’t be exclusive to Verizon and the Google Store anymore. You can also buy the new Pixel phones from US Cellular and T-Mobile. They will be joined by the now older Pixel 3. Again, still no AT&T.

Google Stores in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the US will sell the unlocked Pixel 3a. Both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones are now available.

We’ve got our hands-on experience:

The two are basically the same. Pixel 3a XL is almost the same size as the older Pixel 3 XL. They’re not bezel-less because of the obvious chin and forehead. The camera setup at the back is similar to the Pixel 3.

When it comes to audio, the Pixel 3a only has dual stereo speakers but not front-firing. There’s a standard 3.5mm audio jack unlike the Pixel 3 plus Bluetooth and USB-C audio.