The Pixel 3 XL did arrive with a notch. That’s not surprising because the Pixel 3 series is perhaps the most leaked phone among the numerous Android phones due this month. Only the XL variant features a notch design and as much as some people are happy with the news of a bigger screen real estate, the Pixel phones, both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, still sport heavy chins. The Pixel 3 even has a large forehead so we can’t call them bezel-less.

Only the side bezels are small. We’re curious why Google didn’t reduce the top and bottom bezels significantly. Others are disappointed with the Pixel 3 XL especially because it’s basically the Pixel 2 XL with a wide notch. Actually, it looks like the OnePlus 6.

Over on Reddit, a special option was shared that will remove the notch on the Pixel 3 XL. If you don’t like it, you can simply go to the developer settings and make the adjustment. The notch is usually welcome but Google didn’t make those notifications or other information parallel to the notch. What’s the point if space is wasted.

It’s not really a hack because Google added the hide notch option officially. When asked about the notch, Google explains it is to bring the best cameras. There are dual front cameras while the front speaker provides good quality audio experience.

For people who prefer a more traditional smartphone look, we’ve added an option to hide the display cutout (the notch). — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 9, 2018

VIA: Reddit