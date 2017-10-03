Google is all set to make an important announcement tomorrow, October 4, the same date as last year. We are certain the next-gen Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, will be revealed together with the Google Home Mini, a PixelBook, and a new Daydream View. More may be revealed so we’ll be right there anticipating for the tech event.

We’ve featured the two phones several times already but most of them are rumors and leaks. We’ve got another one and probably the last. Here are images of the Pixel 2 (see photo below) and Pixel 2 XL (see photo above) made by HTC and LG. We first called these two as the Walleye and Taimen and we’ll finally see them in action tomorrow.

These two smartphones run on Android 8.0 Oreo and a Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm. It won’t be Snapdragon 836 yet because the chipset is believed to be delayed. Based on the information we’ve gathered the past few weeks, the Pixel 2 will be equipped with a 5-inch screen, 1080p display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, 12MP dual rear cameras, front stereo speakers, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and an unknown battery. The Pixel 2 XL has almost the same specs except for the 6-inch screen with QHD+ display resolution, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. This bigger Pixel variant is expected to have smaller bezels.

When it comes to pricing, the phones are believed to be sold for $649 and $849 for the 64GB models of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The 128GB models will be $749 and $949, respectively. The Pixel 2 will arrive first on October 19 while the Pixel 2 XL will be out by November 15.

Pixel 2 (64GB, 128GB) – $649, $749 (October 19)

Pixel 2 XL (64GB, 128GB) – $849, $949 (November 15)

VIA: Venture Beat