If you have a lot of printed photos that need to be scanned as soon as possible so you can declutter but you don’t have an actual scanner, there are a lot of smartphone solutions for that already. But if you’re a fan of Google products and you save your pictures on Google Photos anyway, then you should probably try out the Google PhotoScan app, which has been available since November of last year. The latest update to the app brings a couple of small new features to make it slightly better.

One of the most annoying things when scanning pictures is that there is probably some glare captured. PhotoScan does away with that when it scans your photos. But sometimes, you actually don’t need to have that feature because the lighting is just right. You can now turn off glare removal if you don’t need it, and it will make the capturing process faster. You still get all the benefits though, like cropping, edge detection, image straightening, and auto rotating.

Once you scan a picture, it will automatically be saved to your Google Photos and device and from there you can share it. But now you don’t even need to go outside the PhotoScan app to be able to share your recently scanned photo. You can share it to whatever messaging app or social media app you want to.

The Google PhotoScan update is rolling out over the next few days to Android users. If it hasn’t reached you yet, then you have to make do without the new features just yet.

SOURCE: Google