For those who were born in the era where you still had actual printed pictures, you probably have a stack of those just sitting in your house, waiting to be scanned. So when Google released its Photoscan app to help you with that, then you started scanning away, only to discover that the resolution images you get aren’t that high. Good thing there are helpful programmers out there who helped with that issue, like reddit user half_a_pony, who created a patch to get better resolutions for them.

The patch was released a couple of weeks ago, and now he/she has been able to further improve it. The new file can now scan your pictures in “high quality” mode with a maximum output of 4000 x 3000 pixels. Of course the quality will also depend on your smartphone’s processing capability (and the picture’s state as well). The developer said that while his phone was “mediocre”, there was still a difference in the quality, so it should be really good if you have a higher end smartphone, particularly a higher end camera.

While it seems illogical that Google would release a scanning app that doesn’t have that high of an output, a user in the thread said that it’s probably because the algorithm that they’re running for the app isn’t that cheap. It will also take time to be able to scan that high a resolution, as well as space since the scanned photos will automatically be uploaded to Google Photos.

So if you still want to use Google Photoscan and have better resolution than their intended, you can try and download and install the patch that half_a_pony has created. Hopefully though, Google will bring some improvements to the app.

VIA: Reddit