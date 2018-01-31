If you’ve captured a lot of Motion Photos on your device or if you like printing out your photos or if you like sharing your photo streams, then the latest update to Google Photos will probably please you. Version 3.13 doesn’t really bring any major changes but if you like doing any of those things we mentioned above, then things may become a little easier once you update to the latest version. The update is rolling out already but if you want to have it now, there’s also an APK download in the source link below.

Motion Photos was Google’s answer to Apple’s Live Photos as it captures a few seconds before and after you take a photo. While those were previously backed up on Photos, there was no easy way to search for them unless you knew exactly when they were taken. But now they’ve added a search filter for Motion Photos alongside the other category search filters so life will be so much easier. Just go to the search bar and tap on See More to see the categories like Videos, Selfies, Screenshots, etc.

For those who love printing out their vacation or birthday or party photos, Photo Books has probably been both a blessing and a curse (because money). Now they’re adding more notifications for you, like telling you about special promotions, reminding you about your unfinished drafts, and letting you know if there are new suggestions for your own photo books. But you can also turn off these notifications in case you’re not interested.

Lastly, you’ll see a new option in your overflow menu to share back your photo stream to those who are already sharing theirs with you. You can download the APK if you can’t wait for Google to roll out the update to you.

