We’ve probably all been there. You’ve taken an awesome video of your pet and you want to share it with your friends or you have an amazing clip from the concert you’re currently watching and you want the whole world to see it. But then it’s taking forever to upload it to Google Photos because your Internet connection is really slow. The latest update to the app and service will make it easier for you as you can now upload videos faster, regardless of your data or WiFi connection.

Lest you think it’s magic, what this new feature actually does is upload a low-resolution version of the video first so that you’ll be able to share it with whoever you want to. But when your Internet connection becomes more stable, it will be replaced and updated to the actual size and high resolution of the video, even after you’ve shared it with your contacts. Even if you’re on a fast network, the faster uploading with low-res video will still happen.

This actually isn’t the first time that Google Photos used the “lightweight preview” approach. Earlier this year, in version 2.11 of the app, they already used this kind of quick upload process, but it only worked for images. Now videos are in the equation, and it’s much more useful of course especially now that a lot of cameras are capable of shooting 4K video quality, which of course is larger than the usual Full HD.

To be able to enjoy this kind of feature, you will have to update your Google Photos mobile app to version 3.6. For now, only those using Android devices will be updated.