Whether or not you have been able to get out of the house and go around this year, if you’ve been uploading your photos on Google Photos, you will apparently get a Best of 2021 collection. The photo storage app has started showing this collection to users since we’re just a few weeks away from the end of this year. This seems to be an automatically generated collection so don’t expect that Google’s AI will be able to really give you the “best” of what happened last year, at least photo-wise.

This Best Of photo collection is something that Google has been doing the past years and it is meant to give you a feel-good glimpse into the year that was. The past couple of years haven’t really been good for most people but at least in the latter part of this year, some have started going out and some economies have started opening up. This means there are more pictures taken outside and therefore more memories created.

Google Photos actually has a pretty good Memories collection that serves up custom daily, weekly, and monthly photo stories at the top of your feed, to remind you what happened on that day/week/month from the previous years. According to 9 to 5 Google, this Best of 2021 collection should appear on your app when you open it up, provided you’re part of the initial rollout of the feature. It will give you a random number of images uploaded from the past 12 months.

The images were not shown in any particular order so even the dates are probably random. There is no pattern to it as well, so it’s basically just a slideshow of what happened to you photos-wise since January 2021. There doesn’t seem to be any way to edit it as well so you’ll have to make do with what Google Photos came up with for you, unless you create your own Best of collection and go through everything that you uploaded.

The Best Of 2021 from Google Photos also seems to be a way for Google to promote its photo book printing service, in case users would want to print out those photos and put it in an album or scrapbook somewhere. For now, if you’re not seeing it yet, you’ll have to wait until it rolls out to your account eventually.