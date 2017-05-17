One of the things that we expect during the annual Google I/O is that their major products will either get overhauls or at the very least some major updates. Google Photos is one of the earliest ones out the gate. Alongside the announcement that they already have around 500 million users, they are also bringing 3 new ways of sharing: suggested sharing, shared libraries, and a new service called photo books, which is exactly what it sounds like.

You probably often forget to share certain photos with specific people, especially if you go to a lot of events and attend lots of parties, etc. The new sharing suggestions features will help you send and also receive the photos that you want or need. The app will automatically suggest you to share after it detects you just finished an event, select the photos that you should include, and tell you who you should send it too, based on who it will detect is in there.

If there’s a person that you share with often or you want to have access to all your photos so you don’t need to share it with them every time, you now have the shared libraries option. You can share your entire library or just give access to photos with specific people or from a specific date forward (you don’t want your current seeing all those photos with the ex, right?). When someone shares a library with you, you can automatically save the photos in yours so that they will also show up when you search for something.

Lastly, they’re introducing a new service called Photo Books, where you can print the best photos from a recent trip or a memorable party. When you select the photos, Google Photos will choose the best shots for you and remove duplicate or blurry ones. You may need to do a few tweaks before it is print ready, then send in your order. This is now available in the US and will cost you $9.99 for a 20-page softcover book and then $19.99 for a hardcover version. They also plan to bring this to other countries soon.

SOURCE: Google