It took them a month to do a full rollout but now all Google Photo users should be able to enjoy the new powerful video editor that has been promised. The previous video editing for the service left a lot to be desired even as Google kept improving the photo editing ones. Finally, we’re getting more things out of it, even as we prepare for a world without unlimited storage of your photos and videos. So we better enjoy the new video editor while we still can upload as many videos as we want on Google Photos.

Back in February, Google first shared about an upcoming new video editor and then in March, they started rolling it out but only to a few users. Android Police now shares that everyone who uses Google Photos will be able to see and use the new features for whatever video that you want to edit. Previously, all you could do was stabilize, rotate, and trim your videos. Now you will be able to do a lot more things, even though the ability to combine clips and create a new movie is still missing.

The new video editor has more cropping options, individual frame exports, horizon correction, and audio removal. There are also color correction options similar to the photo editors, like brightness, contrast, white point, warmth, tint, skin color, vignette, etc. The filters from the photo editing tools are also there. You are also able to mark up videos if that’s what you want to do. So obviously, you can do a lot more things with your uploaded videos this time around.

The bad news is that nothing has changed when it comes to unlimited storage. By June 1, 2021, the new photos and videos that you upload in high quality will be counted against your Google storage. This is their not-so-sneaky way of getting people to subscribe to Google One storage. Another monetization plan is to hide some advanced editing tools behind a paywall, although for now that’s only limited to Pixel devices.

In the meantime, you still have around 2 months to enjoy uploading videos and then editing them in the new video tools. The update should be available for your device but if not, you can also force it through an APK Mirror.