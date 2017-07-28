While Google Photos has almost no rules when it comes to uploading your pictures in its cloud server, they do have one or two limitations. One of those is that you are limited to uploading 2,000 photos per album. Should be an easy enough rule to follow except that sometimes there are albums that you keep adding photos to like a specially created family album or your general travel photos. One reddit user posted that it looks like the cloud service may have removed that limit already, although it may just be an unreported bug. Hopefully, not.

User chaoblast said that their group was able to go beyond the 2,000 limit when adding photos in their trip album. Currently they already have 3,000 and counting uploaded on that particular album. However, you can only do so if you go to the album directly and then upload the photos from there. But if you upload on Google Photos from your mobile device and then later on try to move it to that particular album, you will get the usual error that you can’t go beyond 2,000.

Based on the comments, some people are able to do so as well. So we’re not really sure if Google is testing out something to selected users or it may also be a bug that they haven’t detected and fixed yet. Or it may also be that this workaround has always been there but they did not bother announcing it.

As of writing, people are still able to do so when they upload directly from the album itself. So while it hasn’t gone away, you should probably start uploading to that album, if you think you’re going to go beyond 2000.

SOURCE: Reddit