While the current search function on Google Photos is already pretty good, knowing that this app and service is run by the world’s search giant means we can expect something better. It looks like they are working on something new that should bring us better and multiple filters. Currently, you can already search through several filters like names and places but with these new filters, you will be able to whittle it down to more detailed filters like what kind of photos/videos you’re looking for.

The ever-reliable tipster and app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted about this upcoming feature that seems to be in the late stages of testing already. She posted some screenshots from what seems to be the Google Photos Android app, as per Android Police. You can see a new “Filter” button under the search field. Next to it seems to be the photos of people that may be in your Photos. There are also filters like selfies, videos, and motion photos.

Google Photos is working on search result refinement filters pic.twitter.com/p0toFGKPTx — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 14, 2021

We don’t know exactly what else the filters will bring since these are just screenshots of the search field. But based on this, you’ll be able to search things like selfies with a particular person or videos when you visited a particular place. But actually, according to Android Police, you can already do specific text searches like “selfies of me and Jake in Japan” but not everyone probably knows about these existing search parameters.

Having visible search filters that you can just tap or click is the easier way to search on Google Photos and other apps as well. Text searches are not so intuitive and especially now with a lot of devices all about the swipes and taps, this is a better UI. Well, if it’s something that Google will release eventually as we know that not everything they’re testing eventually makes it to a stable release. Wong has a pretty good track record though so we might see it soon.

What we also don’t know is if it will be available for all users or if it will be exclusive for Google One users. Google has recently made some of the more complex editing features exclusive only to subscribers.