A lot of people appreciate the instant movies that Google Photos occasionally makes for them, but what would be better is if you can create these themed movies on your own (with a little help from your Assistant of course). Just in time for the most cheesy of “holidays” yet, you will now be able to create your own movies from your Google Photos library, whether from the web version or the app itself. Whether it’s for your partner or your children or your pets, all the tools are there to make it easier for you.

You probably receive notifications from Google Photos that they automatically created movies for you, but this time around, you can initiate it yourself. There are several themes available like “They Grow Up So Fast” or if you take a lot of pics and videos of your pets, you can use the “Meow Movie” or the “Doggie Movie” themes. For the selfie lovers out there, you can create your own selfie movies. And because Valentine’s is just a few days away, make a surprise for your significant other with a love-themed movie.

Just go to your Google Photos app and head on over to the Assistant tab. Tap the Movies tab, choose your theme and then the people who you want to include in the movie. It will use machine learning to choose which photos to include and then add appropriate music as well. But if you want to tweak it, you can also use the movie editor on the Android app to make your own photo choices in case you’re not satisfied with what the Assistant chose for you.

This feature is rolling out in most countries in time for Valentine’s Day and we can expect more themes to rollout the rest of the year. In case you’re also looking for a physical gift for your loved one, there’s always Google Photo Books for US and Canada residents.

SOURCE: Google