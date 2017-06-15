Oh, hello. It’s Father’s Day on Sunday. We’re certain that with all the gadgets available in the market today, you’re having a hard time deciding on what to give daddy on his special day. Maybe you’re not really up to shopping but would still like to give the special man in your life a gift. Why not just make a special movie for him? Cheesy, we know. But hey, it’s free and Google would like to make things easier for you.

Google Photos has recently launched another gimmick that can automatically make video slideshows featuring fathers and their children. When logged in your Google account, go to Google Photos and you will immediately see a prompt to ‘Make a Father’s Day movie’. Choose ‘Get Started’ and then Google will ask you to select a father and the children from your photos. A movie will be created automatically. Go to the ‘Assistant’ area and you will see the rendered videos. You will be amazed at how Google Photos has correctly identified the people in your photos.

You may save the video to send to your dad or share to your social networks. Choose ‘save’ and the video will then be saved to your Photos library.

SOURCE: Google Photos