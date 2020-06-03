The newest update or new feature to Google Photos isn’t something earth-shaking but it is important for those who have photo-deleting remorse. The trash bin in the app will nowl tell you how long you have until it gets permanently deleted and so you will now until when you can change your mind about bringing it back to the cloud for one reason or another. Google Photos is one of the most useful apps that you can get especially if you take and save a lot of pictures and so this new feature is also pretty helpful if you delete a lot of them every once in a while.

If you didn’t know it yet, when you delete something on Google Photos, it’s not yet totally deleted from the cloud. It resides in the trash bin part of the app and will stay there for 60 days unless you decide to permanently delete it right then and there or you decide to restore it because either you just accidentally deleted it or you changed your mind about removing all photos of your ex-partner from the app.

9 to 5 Google shares that Google has made some changes on what you see on your bin. Yes they’re still there for 60 days and it will tell you that they will be permanently removed after 60 days. But now, when you tap each of the photos, it will tell you how many days you have before they permanently delete it. This countdown of sorts is shown above the Delete and Restore buttons, which are the only two options you have.

We haven’t seen substantial updates to Google Photos although it remains to be one of the best apps you can use to backup your photos and make them easily searchable. But we did get a bit of a user interface redesign a couple of months ago. Hopefully, we see something big in the near future although the small little changes are still helpful on their own.

This new change seems to have rolled out to a lot of users already. But if you don’t have it yet, just to be sure, update your Google Photos Android app to the latest version which is now version 4.51.