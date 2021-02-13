Earlier this week, we were just talking about how Google Photos’ video editor needs to become more robust and match its photo editing features for parity. Well apparently, Google was already working on that as we’re now getting a major update to the app and along with it comes a brand new and improved video editor as well as an enhanced photo editing feature for those that are Google One subscribers. So if you have videos that you want to edit, upload them now on Google Photos before the unlimited storage system changes by June 1, 2021.

The updated video editor brings similar granular adjustments as the photo editor that was updated last year. Previously, all you could do was trim, rotate, and stabilize your videos but you’ll be able to do a lot more to them this time around. For starters, you will now be able to crop and straighten the frame so viewers can focus more on the subject. You will also be able to change perspectives and even add filters to it.

You also get more than 30 granular controls to apply which includes adjusting brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth. This way, if you took a video in a poorly lighted place, you will still be able to somehow adjust what it looks like on Google Photos and no need anymore to install another photo and video editing app. These editing features are also enhanced by the double-tap and pinch-to-zoom viewing features that were also added to the app.

As for photo editing, some of the enhanced features that Pixel users are enjoying will also be available for other devices. These are features that use machine learning and can be automatically applied to photos you’re editing. This includes Portrait Blur which lets you blur the background post-snap and Portrait Light which automatically improves the lighting on portraits.

The new Google Photos video editor has started rolling out to Android users and will continue to do so in the next few days. Meanwhile, then enhanced photo editing feature will only be available for those who are subscribed to Google One.