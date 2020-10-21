Google Photos is probably one of the best online repositories of your photos especially if you have a lot to store and save. But they also want to be able to help you have actual photos that you can store in your photo books, journals, cork boards, and picture frames. We previously had a monthly print subscription program which they eventually ended. The rumors are true though that they’re bringing back some sort of version of this print subscription. Plus, you’ll also be able to do same-day printing and pickup at Walgreens.

People were kind of surprised when Google decided to end their monthly subscription program that prints selected photos and sends it to you so you can keep, put in a scrapbook, or give away. It was still in its trial phase when they decided to stop it, no reasons given. But then there were rumors and leaks from reliable sources that a new kind of print subscription is about to be announced and true enough, that’s what we’re getting now.

The premium print series will give you 10 high-quality photo prints every month, with machine learning suggesting the most recent photos to print. But in case you’re not satisfied with what the system chose, you can edit the photo selection and choose if it’s matte or glossy finish. You can also add a border for your photos. The service will cost you $6.99 per month but you can also choose to skip a month or just cancel the service. You can also choose to have it printed as a postcard.

Google Photos is also adding Walgreens stores as part of its same-day photo printing and pickup service. You can choose to have the photos printed in three different sizes: 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10. You now have more options for stores near you as it joins CVS and Walmart in the stores you can print and pick them up from. Photos will be printed in glossy format for CVS and Walgreens while it’s matte at Walmart.

The premium print series will be rolling out later this month. You can already start ordering same-day prints at Walgreens while other options for printing include canvas prints and photo books with up to 140 pages.