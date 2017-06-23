If you’re a regular Google Photos user, you may find it disappointing that Google has disabled backup while charging. There is no formal announcement about this change but a number of users are reporting the bad news. One redditor noted the change and started a discussion. Other users have said the same thing and even shared that a number of tech forums have covered the story.

The Google Photos app was recently updated and unfortunately for regular users, they can no longer do the backup while the phone is being charged. Apparently, the feature is a favorite of most users so complaints poured in after the app was updated.

Google Photos backing up the photos in the background has been helpful especially when the phone is not in use or is being charged. We’re not sure that this has been an intentional move by the Google Photos team but now we know a lot of people are using it. The feature makes things easier for everyone who always wants his phone to be free from clutter and of unnecessary apps or media files.

The feature is gone but we’re hopeful that Google will hear our demands and bring it back. We don’t see any reason why it should be removed.

VIA: Reddit