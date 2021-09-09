While Google Photos is a digital service first and foremost, over the years they’ve also realized that there are a lot of people who would like to have printed versions of some of their photos. We see users having a sort of hybrid analog and digital relationship with photos. If you didn’t know it yet, there are several printing services that the app offers, including photo prints, canvas prints, a photo album, and even a monthly premium print service. Now they’re bringing more size and delivery options to these services.

Google Photos is adding a lot of size options now for its various printing services to give users variety when they order any of these. For photo prints, you now have options to print in 11×14, 12×18, 16×20, and 20×30, in addition to the existing three sizes of 4×6, 5×7, and 8×10. The canvas prints service, which lets you decorate your home with your choice of photos now has six new print sizes – 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40 and 36×36.

The photo prints can now be delivered to you if you prefer to not go out of your house. This delivery service is only available in the U.S. But of course, that will take a bit of time so if you immediately need your photos, you can have it printed and have same-day pickup from your local CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart in the U.S and 7-Eleven in Japan. This pickup service has limited size options though with 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 in the U.S and just 3×5 prints in Japan.

There doesn’t seem to be any changes to the other printing options. The Photo Books still lets you compile your chosen photos into a physical album complete with cover design and a title starting at $9.99. There’s also their premium printing service that costs $6.99 a month and will give you 10 recent photos to print. You can change the collection that Google suggests but AI will still choose the photos based on the date metadata. You can choose between matte or glossy, add a border, or print dates on the back.

Most of these printing services are only available in the U.S of course except the photo prints which is also available in limited options in Japan. So if you’re in those countries, you might want to try them out if you’re looking to have printed photos directly from your photo cloud storage.