If you don’t like using other apps to edit your photos, then Google Photos may be (or should be?) your default photo storage and editing app. It has the basic things that you can do to make your photo look better and to also back them up on the cloud. The latest update brings you a small feature that can still make a difference to your photos without having to spend a lot of time tweaking and editing it. Auto white balance is now included in the “auto” option.

Previously, when you open a photo in Photos and you tap on the “auto” option, it just adjusted the saturation and the exposure. But now, it also includes the white balance and this will have a great effect on photos taken indoors. They are most likely affected by the yellow tinge that comes from light bulbs and if for outdoors, the street lights. So if you let the app auto adjust your photo, then at least you get less yellow images and it should bring out the best from the elements in the image.

Google also shared some tips on how to easily edit your photos in just a few steps. For example, you can take a look at the original photo just by long pressing it and comparing with the now edited version. If you want to save both the original and the new one, just go to the overflow menu and choose save a copy. If you’re using the web version, you can apply the edits you made on one pic to other images by using control C or choosing copy edits in the overflow menu.

The auto white balance feature for Google Photos is rolling out to the Android app and also on the web version. If you’re still not using the app to back up your photos and to edit them as well, might as well check it out by downloading it from the Google Play Store for free.

SOURCE: Google