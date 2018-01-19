Technology fails don’t always have to be something scary or stressful or even downright dangerous. In this case of an artificial intelligence generated mistake (or at least we hope it’s a mistake), at least we all got a good laugh out of it. Someone on Reddit posted a hilarious Google Photo panorama image gone wrong, adding to a long list of several automatically stitched together images that are hopefully providing amusement for people, in a time when there’s a lot to be angry or annoyed about.

Reddit user MalletsDarker made a lot of people’s day when he shared an unsolicited Google Photos panorama image that placed his friend behind photos of snow and trees, only his friend looked like he had a giant head. He actually took three pictures in succession: one with the aforementioned friend and another friend, one of the landscapes filled with snow, and the other of the trees in a distance. Somehow Google Photo’s AI messed up big time and the result is an amusing giant head behind the trees in the snow.

In case you didn’t know it yet, Google Photos occasionally offers you a panorama photo if it detects that you’ve taken photos of scenes that were near each other. It stitches them together, but the resulting photo isn’t always great-looking. In fact, there is a whole Reddit thread called panoramic gone wrong, and several of those are from Google Photos’ feature.

This is a technology fail that didn’t do any harm except make people laugh. We’re not really sure if we want Google to fix this feature. Otherwise, that’s one more thing that we won’t be able to laugh about.

SOURCE: Reddit