The Google Phone app seems to be undergoing a lot of tests and redesigns lately. Despite the fact that not all Android smartphones can use this app as it is limited to Google and Nexus devices for now, Google keeps adding new features that may be useful to users (at least those that have and use the app). The latest one they’re testing out is a redesign of the bottom bar for easier access to the in-app shortcuts that you may need when making a call.

The bottom bar UI contains the shortcuts that are currently the top tabs on the app: Speed Dial, Call History, and Contacts. They are now seen at the bottom of your screen, they have text labels, and they are joined by a new tab: Voicemail. This should get along well with the floating bubble that was introduced just last week, which lets you mute your microphone, end your current call, and toggle your speakerphone on and off.

However, to enable this new bottom bar, you will need to have root access, like using Magisk, one of the more popular utilities around. You will also need a root-enabled file explorer like MiXplorer and a basic text editing app. The details on how to enable it can be found on the source link below. You don’t need programming experience to do so, but if you’re a rooting newbie, you might want to ask some help from “experts”.

The Google Phone app is currently available only for phones like the Google Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL. There is no news yet if they have plans of making it available for other Android smartphones anytime soon.

VIA: XDA Developers