It seems like it was only yesterday when we first heard about the Google Wallet. It was then renamed to Android Pay in 2015 which soon then became Google Pay. We were certain Google would stick to Google Pay but looks like some changes will be made. No, Google Pay won’t be discontinued but its web app services will be no more come January 2021. If that’s not bad enough for those who regularly use Google Pay, instant transfer will soon have a fee. Using pay.google.com will not be possible in a couple of months.

When you need to send or receive money, you will be required to use the Google Pay app. That’s not exactly a bad thing. Perhaps Google just wants to encourage mobile consumers to always use the app.

The web app will no longer work by January 2021. You need to have the Google Pay app on your phone to access your account and be able to manage payments. You can still access the website but major features like peer-to-peer payments will not be accessible. This removal leads to the feature being locked exclusively to the mobile app version.

Google Pay is adding fee on instant money transfers. Sending money to a bank account or debit card used to be free (zero fee). That is changing as well as a 1.5% fee on transfer will be collected. If you have a linked account, the fee won’t be applied. However, sending money out may take at least one to three days.

Google just said: It can take 1–3 business days when you transfer money to your bank account. Debit card transfers are usually instant. There is a fee of 1.5% or $.31 (whichever is higher), when you transfer out money with a debit card.