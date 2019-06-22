If you’re an online merchant and you use Google Pay and PayPal as part of your payment system, they have good news for you. They have now expanded their partnership so now you can accept PayPal with Google Pay for your apps and websites. This should make the payment process easier for those with e-commerce components on their online platforms both for the merchants and for the end users as well. This is applicable in all the 24 countries where Google Pay accepts PayPal as a payment method.

Google shares five ways that this new integration will be able to add value to business owners with e-commerce on their websites. For customers who already have their PayPal account connected to their Google Play services or other Google accounts, they will now be able to choose their PayPal account when paying with Google Pay for online purchases. Users will also not need to sign in to PayPal when they use it with Google Pay. Plus, customers will be able to use their other benefits like Purchase Protection and Return Shipping.

This integration will add more options for customers when they check out with Google Pay. Aside from PayPal, you can also switch to and between credit cards and debit cards, as long as you have added it to your Google Pay account. As for merchants, they will also be able to still enjoy the other benefits like receiving payments directly to their PayPal Business Account without any minimum processing requirements and with seller protection on eligible transactions.

If Google Pay is already integrated on your website, you just need to add PayPal in your list of allowed payment methods and then you’ll receive a token as soon as customers complete their transaction. But if you haven’t implemented it yet, there are step-by-step guides that you can follow.

Google continues to introduce new ways to pay through Google Pay as they announced some upcoming new features during the I/O developer’s conference last May, including Pending Transactions that will let users pay cash at a local store.