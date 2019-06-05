Google Pay is here to stay. No, we are not anticipating any more rebranding–only further improvements from the tech giant. Google’s very own mobile payment service has been integrated into just one. We’ve noted a few changes the past year including sending money on Contacts through Google Pay Send, buying of mobile tickets for the Las Vegas Monorail, and finishing your shopping on the browser. Google Pay has also been deepening ties with PayPal to make mobile payments safer and faster. The end goal is an advanced and secure payment app for Android.

Google Pay is getting another round of updates. It aims to finally making payments more seamless, checkouts faster, and bringing further efficiency with more payment button options.

An improved checkout system usually increases conversions. Customers are provided with important details and transparency by changing some Google Pay APIs. You may notice the payment sheet displaying pricing information now. Other details may be viewed immediately so everything is seen at once.

Web developers may explore the createButton API to come up with a dynamic purchase button. Google Pay Passes can be improved with the API that links the Google Account to other gift cards, boarding passes, offers, event tickets, or loyalty programs.

Boarding passes are allowed high priority notifications. Of course, we can’t forget integration with the Google Assistant. Transit is an open API now. This means it can be utilized by transportation service providers as Passes API allow tickets to be digitized. The particular API will be improved as well to support dynamic barcodes, allowing them to be updated regularly–about every few seconds.

All these changes are expected to increase security and improve services for both customers and service providers. Another change is the possibility of loyalty Integration with Gmail so you can easily import those cards to Google Pay.