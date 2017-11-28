Google is not known for putting out radical new devices. That said, Google is known for being on the leading edge of technology. So it might be surprising to discover that Google patented a crazy dual-screen device in May of 2016, but it also isn’t surprising that Google would venture into these kinds of devices.

So the concept of this new device patent from Google is that it is a laptop computer which detaches in the middle. When detached, both the lower half and the upper half can work as an independent tablet device. When joined together, these two tablets can act as a laptop, with the lower half changing into a touchscreen keypad, among other things.

So the execution might be a tad bit complicated – as the device would need two of each hardware element to function separately. That means two CPUs, GPUs, separate RAM, user interface modules, sensors, network hardware, and power modules. All of this to say that it most likely will be more expensive than most devices.

Google also mentions that the device – when joined together – will “share computing power and other resources among the two housings, providing a more powerful and robust device than when the housings are separated.” That’s the idea, at least. Here’s hoping Google will be able to translate this into reality.

VIA: SlashGear