One of the things that will probably change in light of the ongoing pandemic is how we stay and interact in hotels. While they will most likely assure guests that everything is sanitized and all, some may still be wary about having constant contact with people during their stay. Google is now partnering with hotels with their hospitality solution that involves having a Nest Hub smart display set up in hotel rooms to give a hands-free experience for guests.

Hotels that avail of Google’s hospitality solution will be able to tailor fit the guest experience. Guests will be able to schedule a wake up call, ask for extra things like towels and toiletries, and ask about the different hotel amenities, all through Google Assistant. Some hotels can also have a fast check out so they don’t need to pass by the counter when they’re about to leave. Hotels can also do a mid-stay survey so they can adjust things if the guest is not satisfied.

The Nest Hub can also be your hands-free in-room media hub where you can access YouTube and give the usual commands to Google Assistant to manage it. You can turn the volume up or down, skip a track, play a video, etc all without having to touch the device. Hotels can also configure it to manage other devices in the room including lights, blinds, the TV, etc. You can also get news and weather updates from Google through the device as well as updated restaurant and establishment hours within the area.

Guests do not have to log on to their account and the activity done on the Nest Hub will not be associated with their personal account. Google also assures users that they will not be storing audio and activities will be wiped from the device before the next guest uses it. The smart display also doesn’t have a camera and if the guest wants to, they can turn off the physical mic switch for additional privacy.

Google is rolling out this hands-free experience in hotels like the Fairmont Princess in Scottsdale, Dr. Wilkinson’s Resort in Calistoga, Gale and Shelborne South Beach in Miami, Gansevoort Meatpacking and Synergy Chelsea in New York City, Hotel Zena and Viceroy D.C., and Village Hotels in the U.K. Let’s see if more hotels around the world take them up on their hospitality solution.