We’re almost at the end of 2019 and so it’s also time for a lot of year-end awards and best-of lists. When it comes to Google Play Store, there are tons of content to choose from and now Google wants you to help them know what have been your favorites for 2019. Don’t worry, they’ve made it easier for you by creating a shortlist and you can only vote from those. You have a couple of days to think about your all-important vote as winners will be announced by December 3.

There are four things that you need to vote on: Users’ Choice App, Users’ Choice Game, Users’ Choice Movie, and Users’ Choice Book. However, you can’t just vote for any piece of content. You have to choose from among the list of apps that they’ve already shortlisted. Each of the categories has 10 apps to choose from except for Games which has 14, probably because they have a lot to choose from. Obviously, the content has to have come out this 2019 to have been shortlisted.

For the apps, some of the nominees include Scripts which lets you learn to read and write Korean, Japanese, and Chinese; Boosted, a productivity and time tracker, and the Post-it App that lets you have both the analog and digital joy of those sticky notes. For the nominees for Choice Game, there are a lot of familiar and popular titles here like Mario Kart Tour, Call of Duty Mobile, Dota Underlords, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

For the more pop-culture fare, nominated Movies include Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel, John Wick: Chapter 3, and Bohemian Rhapsody. The Books nominees have usual suspects in the form of books from James Patterson, Stephen King, J.D. Robb, and David Baldacci, who probably have books out every year. You can probably vote for theses two categories even if you didn’t purchase or rent them from Google Play.

You have until November 25 to cast your votes here and winners will be announced by December 3. You have to be logged into your Google account when voting. They will also release their own Best of 2019 picks as chosen by the Google Play editors, also on December 3.