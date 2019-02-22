If you’ve been wanting to go to the Google I/O developer’s conference and you have a thousand dollars or so to spend, it’s now time to enter your name into the “lottery”. Google has officially opened up its ticket drawing to give a chance to qualified applicants to attend the event happening this May 7-9 in Mountain View, California. Winning this draw doesn’t actually mean you get there for free. It just means you get to pay and then attend one of the biggest developer’s conferences in the industry.

In order to quality for the ticket draw, you will have to finish your application and submit it until February 27, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. You will need to sign in with your Google account or use your Gmail address then fill up the application form. You will also have to provide your payment details and choose which ticket you would like to get. There will be a pre-authorization payment applied to the card you will use but in case you didn’t get drawn, it will be returned to you.

By February 28, Google will randomly draw the winners and they will be informed through email that they now have the chance to purchase the ticket and their card will be charged for it. The general admission tickets are still at $1,150 while full-time high school and college students, professors, faculty, and school staff members can get a discounted rate of $375.

If you get chosen but you decided not to push through with attending the event, you have until April 9 to cancel and get a refund for the ticket. The Google I/O developer’s conference will be happening at the Shoreline Ampitheatre and a lot of announcements are expected, including the initial look at Android Q.

VIA: SlashGear