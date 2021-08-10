Not a lot of people know that Google actually has a VPN service. That’s probably because they only introduced it last fall and it’s not such a widely available or promoted tool. In fact, only those who are subscribed to the 2TB plan of Google One have access to the service. It’s also only available in the U.S, well, at least until recently. It’s now expanding to several other countries specifically Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Android Police says that they’ve been keeping an eye on the support docs for the VPN service ever since it was introduced as a perk for Google One subscribers last year. Google did say that they would expand the service to other countries and apparently that day has finally come. It seems they have added the 7 countries where it will finally be available, the first ones outside of the U.S.

If you don’t know what a VPN is, it encrypts all of your device’s traffic so companies cannot detect what is it that you’re browsing on your smartphone or tablet. While some use it to access geo-locked content, there are also those that don’t want advertisers following them around. These days online privacy is paramount to a lot of people so VPN or Virtual Private Network can help protect data from “prying eyes”.

Google One’s VPN is one of the perks for subscribers to its 2TB and above plans. And now, if you live in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom, you’ll be able to use it for free as well. Pricing for the 2TB plan is $9.99 and aside from the storage and the VPN, you can also add family members so you can share storage and VPN as well, 10% discount in the Google Store and access to Google experts.

However, the VPN service is Android-only for now. Google has previously said it will also add Windows, Mac, and iOS support but so far, that hasn’t materialized yet.