While you can already backup most of your data from your Android smartphone, Google is offering you something better if you’re a Google One subscriber: automatic and full backup. This way you will be able to go through your daily routines secure that even if your phone gets lost or stolen or someone spills coffee on it, you will still be able to retrieve everything (or almost everything) and restore it to the new Android phone you will eventually buy.

This automatic backup actually utilises the standard Android backup which includes your texts, contacts, and apps that are already saved to your cloud. If you’re a Google One subscriber, then your photos, videos, and multimedia messages (MMS) will also be backed up into your cloud and will be included when you restore your entire phone onto a new phone. Even better, they will be backed up and restored in their original quality so you can enjoy them in the way you originally took or received them.

And because a Google One subscription comes with extra cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about your backup not fitting into your storage. The subscription service was introduced last year and allows you to get extra storage and split it between several members of your family or household or up to 5 people. This new automatic backup will work for all people who are on the same account.

The storage includes all your Google apps like Drive, Gmail, original quality images in Photos, etc. The free storage that we get on our Google accounts will not always be enough especially if you’re a heavy user of all things Google.

Google One subscriptions start at $3 per month for 200GB and goes up of course the more storage that you need. Having automatic backup is a bonus that all subscribers will probably appreciate.