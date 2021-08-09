Most people probably subscribe to Google One for the storage increase on their Google apps and not for the added benefits that you get. But the latest update to the Google One app sees that they may be planning to offer a discounted bundle with Google Play Pass. This means if you avail of the bundle you’ll get access to premium Android apps and games for a discounted monthly fee. This may be their strategy to get more subscriptions for both services although how much it will actually save users is not indicated yet.

In 9 to 5 Google’s APK Insight post, they spotted in the latest Google One update, version 1.109, that Google may be preparing to offer a new bundle to combine it with Play Pass. How it will possibly work is that if you’re subscribed to Google One, you can also subscribe to Play Pass if you want to play a lot of games or get premium access to apps. And of course, you’ll get a discount on the monthly subscription. No details yet though as to how much that bundle will be but it will be a percentage of the combined plans.

The bundle will start with the most basic of the Google One plans, the $1.99 per month 100GB plan. You also have the option to upgrade to the next tiers with the 200GB or 2TB storage. However, it looks like if you upgrade to anything higher than that, you won’t be able to get the Play Pass bundle. But if you upgrade while you’re still on the free trial, the free access will immediately end and you will be charged on pro-rated fees on the number of days left on your billing cycle.

In case you didn’t know it, subscribing to Google One also brings some more perks aside from the increased storage. You get direct access to support, rebate credit on Google Store purchases, VPN protection, and other things that may not be so noticeable or important. Adding a discounted Play Pass subscription may be a perk that others will enjoy especially those who enjoy playing gamse on their mobile device.

The bundled Play Pass access is also something that you can share with those who are on the Google Family plan with you. Let’s see if this offer will roll out soon and if it will be available to other territories as well.