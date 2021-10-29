One of the benefits that you’ll be able to get when you subscribe to Google One’s higher plans, aside from all that cloud storage space, is that you get a VPN service as well. However at launch last year, it was only available in the U.S. Earlier this year it expanded to a few more countries. Now they are adding 10 more European Union countries to the list of who can have access to the VPN service. This is a good incentive to get users to sign up for the 2TB plan and higher.

Google added the VPN service as a bonus for Google One subscribers in October of last year, particularly those that were paying for 2TB and more for more cloud storage space. Having it only available in the U.S though was kind of a bummer. So when they added 7 more countries a few months ago, then the service became a better incentive to upgrade especially those living in Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Even better news now, at least for those living there, is that 10 more countries in the European Union will now have access to VPN by Google One. The service will become available in Austria, Belgium. Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland. This makes it a total of 10 countries in North America and Europe that will be able to not just have more storage space but also get a free VPN in return for a subscription.

While a VPN service is originally for security and privacy purposes, it is also being used by some for location switching or accessing content that is geo-locked. Google notes that you won’t be able to connect if you’re in a country that doesn’t support the service “at this time”. There were also new additions to the service a few months ago as per 9 to 5 Google, like you can temporarily snooze the VPN service from persistent notification and you can also let specific Android apps bypass it.

VPN by Google One will be available in the 10 new countries for all eligible subscribers in the next few days. It is only on Android though as there are still no dedicated apps for desktop although there may be some indirect workarounds to that.