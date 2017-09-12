If you were in the path of Hurricane Harvey which battered Houston, Texas a few days ago, it might seem like a minor problem compared to shelter, clothing, food, etc, but having your primary communication device damaged or destroyed is also a big concern. Google is doing its part to help affected Pixel owners as they are now offering free repair services for those in the Houston area (and beyond). It’s as simple as walking into their partner repair center and if it’s not damaged completely, you can have it functioning in no time (hopefully).

The free repairs offer is part of their partnership with uBreakiFix. So if you go to any of their seven Houston-area locations, just present your Pixel device that was damaged during the hurricane. You don’t even have to show any proof or explain anything to them. As long as the phone hasnt’ been completely destroyed, then they should be able to fix it. There is no fine print or any other requirements that both Google and uBreakiFix are giving, so the process should be fairly simple.

Houston residents with Pixel smartphones will have until September 30 to avail of the free repair service. No news yet if they will also be offering something like this to those affected by Hurricane Irma and while the damage in the US isn’t as severe as what Harvey wrought, some Pixel owners will probably have need of this free service as well.

Head on over to any of the following repair centers for your Pixel repairs:

– The Heights

– Rice Village

– Pearland

– Pasadena

– West Chase

– Sugar Land

– Webster

VIA: SlashGear