If you’re still on the fence about pre-ordering the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you only have a couple of days to think about it as the two new smartphones from Google will be hitting the streets by October 18. To tempt you into taking the leap and becoming an early adapter, they are offering selected users a $50 Google Store credit if you pre-order by October 17. It’s not an automatic offer that you can find on the website as they are emailing only specific users to avail of this offer.

If you receive the email from Google, you’ll see that the offer has supposedly been available since October 9 but it looks like they have only started emailing these selected users just now (well at least those that we know of). It’s being offered to “select customers opted in to receive marketing emails from Google Pixel or opted in to receive personalized emails from Google Store” according to the fine print. So if you didn’t receive the email and tried to pre-order, we assume you won’t get the store credit offer.

If you did receive the email and you then pre-ordered either phone on the Google Store, you will see the $50 store credit appear in your Google Store account four to six weeks after you get your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. You can then buy whatever gadget or device you want and get $50 off or if it’s the exact amount or less than, then you get it for free of course.

Obviously, if you end up canceling or returning your order, you won’t get the store credit. You only have until 11:59 PM Pacific time on October 17 to decide if you want to avail of this offer and finally pre-order that new smartphone that you’ve been thinking about, only if you’ve received said email of course.

The new Made by Google smartphones are being hyped for their camera prowess and so if you’re into mobile photography and videography, it’s worth looking into. You can check out our “10 things you need to know” post here which might help you decide.

