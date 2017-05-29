Google has made it its mission to make organizing and accessing all the information you need easier through various apps and app features. If you like including your emails, photos, and other information in your search results when you Google something, you’ll be pleased to know that it seems that there is now a new Personal tab in your search results. But there is no official announcement from the tech giant just yet, so this may just be a beta test rolling out to selected users.

Some users screencapped what they saw on their phones when they searched for something using their Google app or their Chrome for Android. Along with the other usual tabs like News, Videos, Images, under More you could see the Personal tab. It will show you information that only you can see, including flight details, photos, emails, etc. Basically it will search through the Google apps that you are logged into.

This is actually not something new as Google was already putting out personalized results since 2012, which most people probably don’t know. But they were included in your core results and not as a personalized tab filter option. But now you can just choose that tab in case you just want to look for something that is in your personal Google apps.

Since Google hasn’t made an official announcement about this, then it might just be a test that they’re doing to several users. So if you have it, let us know if you find it useful or whatever.

VIA: SE Round Table