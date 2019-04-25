Working from home is not something that unique anymore as more and more people are finding it more convenient to find jobs that will give them the flexibility and convenience of working remotely. And there are a lot of companies and businesses that now prefer to hire employees in this capacity. Google Search now lets you add more filters for when you’re trying to look for the perfect job where you don’t have to go to the office from 9 to 5.

In the Jobs filter on Google Search, you’ll be able to choose the Category (what kind of job you’re looking for), Title (entry level, specialist, manager), and now, in the Location section, you’ll have the option to filter it to “work from home”. This includes jobs that are listed under “remote, “work from home” and “telecommute” as described by the employers. Once you turn on that filter, only those that are relevant to your search and to the other filters will be shown on your results screen.

Google is now using Schema.org markup for the job locations and applicant location requirements so as to detect these work-from-home roles and other geographic related restrictions. Whatever words they use in the job description, the marked up listing will still show up when a user searches for jobs that will meet this criteria.

There are actually work-from-home sites like Working Nomads, We Work Remotely, and ZipRecruiter that already support this new feature. They are expecting that more job listing sites and providers will be able to adapt and implement this markup on their site so that the search results will be able to give more options for users who need the extra income or looking for full time but remote jobs.

Employers or job boards can actually use this search result filter capability by using Google’s Cloud Talent Solution.