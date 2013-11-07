When using Google Now voice commands, we’re officially left with one trigger phrase. The familiar “Ok, Google” is fine, but what if we wanted something else? One smart (or bored) Redditor tried out some new catch phrases, and one has our attention immediately.



Going by the handle LaFiero, our Redditor of note tried several different phrases, some with a lot of success, some with little to none. According to the post, “OK, Computer” and “OK, Phone” worked about 50% of the time. More success was had with “Hey Google”, but that’s probably an affectation of the phrase ending with “Google”.

More success was had with two very interesting phrases: “OK, Hugo” and “OK, Jarvis”. The first we can see as voice recognition perhaps mixing Hu-go up with Goo-gle, but Jarvis — now we’ve got something. Jarvis is the digital assistant to Tony Stark in the Iron Man movies, and this only seems to prove our theory about Sergey Brin and the Google X labs being his lair.

We tried out the phrases, and had absolute failure with “OK, Computer”, which indicated Google needs more Radiohead fans on the payroll. “OK, Phone” yielded nothing as well, so we wonder how our Redditor got those two working at all. The “Hey Google” worked fine, but again, that’s probably just because it ends in “Google”. With “OK, Hugo”, we got a mixed bag of results.