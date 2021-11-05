In South Korea, things may change a bit for Android users as there is a law recently passed that involves the billing systems and app stores. The National Assembly has released a decision and now Google is complying with a few changes. Moving forward, developers are allowed to use alternative in-app billing system. This will greatly benefit those that sell goods and services within their apps. The goal is still to provide a safe and seamless user experience that can be trusted by everyone. With the third-party billing system, devs can benefit more while Google complies with the law.

Google wants to maintain its ability to invest in the ecosystem–this means Android and Google Play. The move is still sustainable for the tech giant while it keeps important user protections as fees will still be collected.

Android and Google Play have always been free. They are accessible around the world and millions have already benefitted from the platform. To earn, Google charges some fees for purchases of digital content. The fees collected let Google to process payment, distribute, development, and maintain security.

Even if only three percent of the developers sell digital content and earn, Google has been working on improvements with the programs with the intention of meeting the varying needs of the businesses. A service fee of 15% or less is now required.

And now from 15%, Google is further reducing the service fee to 11%. It will be through an alternate billing system. It’s still good enough.

Note that fees must be paid for Google to sustain the ecosystem. For some categories, the fees will be different. For example, eBooks providers will have to pay a ten percent service fee for all transaction made through Google Play. If they use a different billing system, it will be eleven percent.