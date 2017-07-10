The web version of Google News & Weather got a makeover just last month and so we all knew that it would eventually come to the Android version. Well the long (well, not really so long) wait is over as the update has started rolling out for the mobile version. It’s not exactly the same as the web version right now but at least you get a major change in the User Interface, giving you easier navigation and a cleaner drawer as well.

Most of the changes in this update are cosmetic, but we don’t really mind that. The landing page sees a major improvement, with the bottom navigation bar now simplified into three tabs: Headlines, featuring national news; Local featuring, well, local news; and For You which is the section for your personal interests. You also get a horizontally scrollable section featuring the different types of news, like Technology, Science, Entertainment, etc.

These aren’t really new features but they used to be found on the navigation drawer. But now the said drawer has been simplified as the top level of the app settings. You’ll find general settings, headline sections, local sections, your section – which is where you can change the topics and interests to somewhat control which stories come out in your feed. The dark theme toggle, which used to be in the overflow menu, is also now here in the drawer.

There are still some features on the website that you can’t find in the mobile app, like the Fast Check section as well as some elements of the Story Cards. If you can’t wait for the update to roll out, you can get the APK Mirror download.

VIA: Android Police