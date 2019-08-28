The subject has been featured and mentioned several times but we’re certain not many people know what it’s all about. Our first mention of machine learning here was back in 2013 when Google acquired DNNresearch. The company specializes in ‘machine learning’ which was then mainly known as artificial intelligence in computer systems. The tech giant then hired a Microsoft engineer to work on the technology. Soon enough, other OEMs have tried to include machine learning by improving their products and services that may be used.

In the past years, machine learning has been used in different other technologies and devices. We mention machine learning especially when there is artificial intelligence (AI) involved. But what is machine learning really all about?

Simply put, it’s the process used by computer systems to “know” and “remember” what it needs to tell you. It makes use of existing data or information a device has learned recently about you based on your phone usage, searches, behaviors, and etc. With machine learning, a phone or computer knows what to say, do, and present to a user because it has “remembered” your preferences.

A Google expert gave this explanation, “With machine learning, we’re teaching the computer how to do something, often with better accuracy than a person, based on past understanding.”

Everything is based on the past and what the machine knows about you. It sounds freaky but processing is done on-device. Information is stored only inside a gadget so you don’t have to worry about your data being found in the cloud.

For Google Nest users, you’re probably wondering what machine learning has to do with the system. Everything. With machine learning, many things about you are remembered. Good news for Nest Aware subscribers, you can receive a notification when your Nest Hello detects if a package for you has been delivered. It’s only one of the many advantages but certainly very helpful.

It’s made possible with Nest cameras placed outside your door. With machine learning, the camera knows when a package is available outside and then notify any person available.

Computers or machine may be limited when it comes to “learning”, it has different ways to learn things. In a network, there are different nodes with each one learning how to identify an object. They work and put together a concept to “identify” something.

Machine learning will still have limits so humans will still be needed. What the technology can offer is quick help in telling you something you’ve been expecting has arrived. In the future, it may even learn or understand more objects and events.